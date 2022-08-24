Zoltan Bathory on youth in the USSR



With the latest LPs, however, the band seems to have achieved that. With “And Justice for None” they took first place in the German charts in 2018. “F8” from 2020 finished in second place. “Of course it’s great that we can celebrate such success after 15 years,” said Bathory.

Youth in the USSR

But until then, the road was long. Zoltan was born in Hungary in 1978, so he spent his youth behind the Iron Curtain. In 2000, he moved to the United States of America. His childhood shapes the guitarist to this day. “I knew I had to outdo everyone to get by. I went to school, but then I went to high school and got my diplomas,” the 44-year-old recalled. He is an engineer, studied advertising design, but also obtained several judo belts. He describes himself as a workaholic: “I have to do something all the time and work on myself. I can usually only switch off for an hour and then I have to do something. It took me a months during the pandemic to realize that all groups are in the same situation as us. No one could work harder than me. I could sit back and relax.

“Everything you do directly affects 100 people”

However, success comes with its obligations. Instead of frenzied rock’n’roll shows and backstage parties, everything is much more scheduled these days: “People think that when a band grows up, you live the life of a rock star with margaritas and parties. But that’s not the case at all. a certain point A group has to be very careful about size, everything you do directly affects 100 people. “Five Finger Death Punch 2022. (Source: Travis Shinn) year outlook. Normally, Five Finger Death Punch is on the road an average of 200 days a year. Almost nothing in 2020 and 2021. “The past two years have been weird “, recalls the songwriter. “At first, I thought that this virus would be history again in a month. Well, it was two, three, four, six, eight months when you couldn’t play as a band.” After a year, work began on the new album “Afterlife”, which the musician compares to Queen “Queen set no limits. And that’s exactly how I want to act.” And indeed: there are metal riffs, pop melodies, hard rock but also rap beats. With the release of “Afterlife”, the complete program for him and Five Finger Death Punch will begin soon, but that’s certainly not the worst thing for the self-proclaimed workaholic.