Will the series damage the reputation of King Charles III?



Fans are eagerly awaiting the next season of The Crown. Buckingham Palace, on the other hand, is wary of the start of the new episode “The Crown” is a series. However, a series that is pretty much based on the lives of the British royal family. Real events and real people are woven into the plot. This is how the upcoming fifth season will cover the relationship and divorce of Princess Diana and her husband Charles. The British royal family doesn’t like him now, so soon after Charles became king. According to British newspaper ‘The Telegraph’, Buckingham Palace is gearing up for the release of new episodes of Netflix’s streaming hit. The royal family stresses that this is a fictional drama. A friend of England’s new king told the newspaper: ‘What people forget is that these are real people and real lives,’ the unnamed source said. The series has “no qualms about destroying anyone’s reputation”.