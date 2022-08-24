Wife Jennifer filed for divorce

“I love my family”

Michelle Bega, a spokeswoman for the actor, did not confirm the marriage when asked, but simply explained to the actor, “I love my family. We deal with these personal issues peacefully. and private.” For her part, Flavin speaks bluntly: “It is sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage, I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone,” she told People. Although they are no longer a couple, they are very much enjoying their 30+ year relationship. She posted the last photo with Stallone on her Instagram account in May this year. More recently, she only appeared with her three daughters together and wrote, “These three girls are my priority. Nothing else matters. The four of us forever.” It is said that Stallone is no longer following her on the platform. There were already suspicions that the parents’ marriage could have failed. A snapshot of Stallone in particular fueled the rumors. Because the film’s hero had a tattooed portrait of his wife on his upper right arm, there’s now a photo of his deceased dog to see. A Daily Mail spokeswoman explained the reason for the cover-up: “Mr Stallone wanted to freshen up his wife Jennifer’s tattoo, but the result was unsatisfactory and unfortunately irreparable. Stallone and Flavin have been married since 1997. This is the father’s third marriage. In 1974, he said yes to actress Sasha Czack. After eleven years and two children, love followed. In the same year of her divorce, she married model Brigitte Nielsen, two years later this marriage also ended.