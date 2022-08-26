Why she didn’t publicly congratulate Pietro



Pietro Lombardi and his girlfriend are expecting their first child together. Fans showered her with congratulations. Her ex, on the other hand, was initially silent. A week ago, Pietro Lombardi posted the baby news via Instagram. Within seconds, the first comments and likes piled up, many fans congratulated the future parents on the pregnancy. Only her ex Sarah Engels fell silent – at least in public. The musician, who became a mother for the second time a few months ago, does not respond to her ex-husband’s post. She left no likes or comments under the post.

“A baby is the greatest and most beautiful gift on earth”

It wasn’t until Pietro Lombardi and Laura Maria Rypa shared another photo with their fans three days later that Sarah Engels also commented on the post. “Wishing you both the best and all well after this bumpy start,” she wrote with the snapshot. “A baby is the greatest and most beautiful gift on earth.”