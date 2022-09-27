Was she a role model for the royal family in the past?

“Passionate and funny”

Prince William and Princess Kate in particular reportedly took a lot with them. As a result, after their first meeting together, the four came to think about it as part of the Royal Foundation. “Meghan was the standout star of the group of four. She was sophisticated, passionate and funny and used all of her TV skills to present herself,” says the new job. The self-confidence and competence of the mother of two children transmitted the couple. that they need to work on their own performance, Nicholl relays insider knowledge. Prince Harry, Duchess Meghan, Princess Kate and Prince William: the “Fab Four” during a joint appearance in 2018. (Credit: Eddie Mulholland – WPA Pool/Getty Images) The four members of the royal family, dubbed the “Fab Four”, let themselves no longer see each other. The big exception was an appearance at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral service on Monday a week ago. The gap between the two couples has widened in recent years. The end of the Fab Four was finally sealed when Harry and Meghan stepped down from their royal duties and moved to the United States.