Wanda Christian Hummer’s keyboardist is dead



He was a founding member of the Austrian rock band and was on stage with Wanda for almost ten years. Christian Hummer has just left us. In fact, the band Wanda wanted to celebrate the release of their new album, which will be released at the end of this month, next Wednesday with an exclusive launch party at the Badehaus in Berlin. But now the performance has been canceled at short notice. The sad reason: Keyboardist Christian Hummer has died, which his bandmates announced in a statement on social media on Monday. “It is with heavy hearts that we inform you that our band member and dear friend Christian Hummer has passed away after a long and serious illness,” the post read. Wanda has canceled all upcoming performances for this week.

“No words can do justice to this loss”

Born in 1990, the musician was one of the founding members of the band which formed in Vienna in 2012. “Christian was a gifted musician and a wonderful person. His enthusiasm for music and devotion to people made him so endearing”, lament his colleagues.