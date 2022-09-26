Wanda Christian Hummer’s keyboardist is dead

Photo of madmin madminSeptember 26, 2022
0


He was a founding member of the Austrian rock band and was on stage with Wanda for almost ten years. Christian Hummer has just left us. In fact, the band Wanda wanted to celebrate the release of their new album, which will be released at the end of this month, next Wednesday with an exclusive launch party at the Badehaus in Berlin. But now the performance has been canceled at short notice. The sad reason: Keyboardist Christian Hummer has died, which his bandmates announced in a statement on social media on Monday. “It is with heavy hearts that we inform you that our band member and dear friend Christian Hummer has passed away after a long and serious illness,” the post read. Wanda has canceled all upcoming performances for this week.

“No words can do justice to this loss”

Born in 1990, the musician was one of the founding members of the band which formed in Vienna in 2012. “Christian was a gifted musician and a wonderful person. His enthusiasm for music and devotion to people made him so endearing”, lament his colleagues.

Photo of madmin madminSeptember 26, 2022
0
Photo of madmin

madmin

Related Articles

Photo of Wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: These guests did not come

Wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck: These guests did not come

August 21, 2022
Photo of Prince Harry shares touching words about his mother

Prince Harry shares touching words about his mother

August 27, 2022
Photo of First couple photo with Zverev after four months

First couple photo with Zverev after four months

August 16, 2022
Photo of Klausjürgen Wussow’s son became a father again

Klausjürgen Wussow’s son became a father again

September 26, 2022
Back to top button