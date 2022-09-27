Viewers disappointed with guest lioness Diana zur Löwen



On Monday evening, Diana zur Löwen performed on “Die Höhle der Löwen”. But not only his participation apparently caused poor ratings. In the fifth episode of the Vox show “The Lion’s Den”, investors receive support from a guest lion: Diana zur Löwen. The influencer keeps an eye on sustainable and digital products. At the age of 14, Diana zur Löwen uploaded her first video to YouTube. Today, the young entrepreneur creates content for more than a million people and has already invested in several start-ups herself. All kinds of products were presented to her and the other lions in the episode of Monday. For example “Gate Press”, a pelvic floor trainer for men and women; “Gold Leaf”, a vegetable fertilizer that attaches to a felt, or the cake kit “Clever Cake”. The lions of the current episode: Judith Williams, Nils Glagau, Dagmar Wöhrl, Diana zur Löwen and Dr. George Kofler. (Source: RTL / Frank W. Hempel) But the guest lion and the entire episode itself were particularly well received by viewers. The odds show it. According to “dwdl.de”, the episode reached the lowest value of the fall season. 1.65 million people logged in. However, it must be mentioned that the show was to rival the international match between Germany and England that evening.