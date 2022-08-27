Victoria of Sweden wears military uniform



You don’t see the Crown Princess like that any other way. Victoria of Sweden appeared in camouflage during her first flag presentation to the army.Victoria of Sweden presented a new flag to the Älvsborg Amphibious Regiment on behalf of the King on Friday in Gothenburg. It was the first passing of the flag by the Crown Princess.Victoria of Sweden: Here the Crown Princess shows herself during an official appointment. (Credit: IMAGO/Adam Ihse/TT) She wore a classic green military uniform with a camouflage pattern, consisting of a functional jacket with zippers, matching pants and black boots. She wore a dark blue beret on her head. The Swedish royal tied her hair in a tight knot. She only wore a pair of small golden hoop earrings as jewelry.” Almost a year ago, on October 1 last year, I stood here and declared the reopening of the Älvsborg Amphibian Regiment It is therefore a particular pleasure to present the unit with its new banner today so that it can be rewarded,” the Crown Princess said in her speech in honor of the armed forces. They managed “a number of traditions which in themselves were an important part of Sweden’s cultural heritage”, she continued.