‘Unter uns’ veteran Holger Franke returns



A return that no one expected: Holger Franke will be back in front of the camera in the role of Wolfgang Weigel on “Unter Uns”. But how can this be? Holger Franke starred in “Unter Uns” for 15 years. From the very beginning, the actor was part of the RTL series as master confectioner Wolfgang Weigel. Then his character died in series in 2009. But now, 13 years later, Holger Franke returns – and in just a few days. According to a press release, the 67-year-old will appear in 6,943 episodes. The episode airs Sept. 1 beginning at 5:30 p.m. “For a long time I had something like stage fright again,” Franke said in the post. “But also the curiosity about new actors, with whom I have never played together. On the other hand, but also the feeling of familiarity of going to a set that I have known well for decades, it It’s a feeling of homecoming.” So viewers can “expect an extremely funny encounter of the third kind.”