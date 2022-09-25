Thomas Gottschalk rushes into low audiences with the RTL program “Die Puppenstars”.



The nearly three-hour show, in which participants could win 20,000 euros in prize money, was broadcast on television for the first time in five years. However, RTL should not have expected such a bad return. The competitive environment, on the other hand, benefited from Gottschalk’s weak appearance.

ARD and ZDF go head-to-head

The strongest station among the total audience was the first with the Austrian thriller “Steirerstern”. The film starring Hary Prinz and Anna Unterberger grossed 5.05 million in the house. Guest star Emily Cox plays a folk musician who wants to turn her back on the hit world and leave her husband for a wife. The ZDF show “Der Quiz-Champion” with Johannes B. Kerner wanted to see 3.85 million. Sat.1 featured Tim Burton’s fantasy film “Dumbo” starring Eva Green, Colin Farrell and Michael Keaton, 1.02 million tuned in. ProSieben broadcast the program “10 years of duel around the world – Joko & Klaas look back”, for which 740,000 people were able to warm up.