This is why the “Helene Fischer Show” is canceled



Again no party with Helene Fischer. The singer’s big Christmas show is canceled this year. Now she announces the reason for her decision.

This is what Helene Fischer says about the cancellation of her show

“I very much regret that we had to cancel our Christmas show. Everything is still too uncertain this year because you don’t know what could still happen to us in the fall”, says the singer in an interview with “Bild” – newspaper too. Hélène concludes with these words: “So we made a painful decision against the show.” Rising prices, corona, war and other uncertainties would not make it easy to organize a TV show. Planning with international stars in particular is almost impossible. The musician is sad that there is no more edition. “People expect a lot from this show, I probably have the most. For me, it’s the culmination of the year with many international guests and, of course, a huge logistical and financial effort.”, event annual television. No new editions were filmed in 2020 due to the corona pandemic. Instead, ZDF showed off a best-of compilation from the last few years. In 2021, the show was even canceled without a replacement. Like this month of December. Not that the show’s cancellation gets reported every year from now on…