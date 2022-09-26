This is what she looks like today

Photo of madmin madminSeptember 26, 2022
0

This is what Marie Wegener looks like today

But the young woman said goodbye to the shy look and dark blond hair. On Instagram, the 21-year-old always shows her almost 85,000 fans a glimpse of her daily life and her singing career. Look at what Marie looks like today: her hair has been bleached in the meantime, the woman from Duisburg currently wears a medium brown still. The interpreter of “Königlich” is very contemporary in terms of fashion: cropped tops, leather pants, leg flares, buffalo tops or sometimes with more sporty outfits… His last post is full of compliments. So my users “You’re just so beautiful!” or “You are wonderful”. “Wow, new hair color. Looks good on you,” another user wrote below the post.

Photo of madmin madminSeptember 26, 2022
0
Photo of madmin

madmin

Related Articles

Photo of Former Thai Queen Sirikit: "Asian Jackie Kennedy" at 90

Former Thai Queen Sirikit: "Asian Jackie Kennedy" at 90

August 12, 2022
Photo of Secretly published nude photos of Uschi Glas’ stepdaughter

Secretly published nude photos of Uschi Glas’ stepdaughter

August 21, 2022
Photo of Claudia Obert is shown smooching with a 24-year-old boyfriend on vacation

Claudia Obert is shown smooching with a 24-year-old boyfriend on vacation

August 13, 2022
Photo of “Sex Tape”: Only TV fans for the tasteless

“Sex Tape”: Only TV fans for the tasteless

August 25, 2022
Back to top button