This case is worth it on many levels

Is it worth turning it on?

The crime thriller, which premiered two weeks ago at the Ludwigshafen German Film Festival, is gripping and skilfully staged, according to the news agency’s spot on current affairs, among other things, in its critical. Much of it is only served as a hint and resolved later. He goes on to say: “Max Preiss, cameraman and Emmy winner, creates a subtly dark atmosphere in the hotel, in Murot’s apartment or in Eva’s lodging in an autumn landscape. “Tatort” from Wiesbaden: Eva (Anna Unterberger) and Felix Murot (Ulrich Tukur) treat themselves to a glass of wine at the hotel bar. (Source: ARD) The vacation film that can be seen at the beginning of the thriller is also interesting. Preiss discovered it on YouTube. It comes from a Dutch couple who shot it with a Super 8 feel. Photos were then taken with the couple to show young Murot. In terms of content, toxic employer-employee relationships full of humiliation play a role, as does the eponymous Far Eastern philosophy. When the doctor of Indian origin Murot asks: “Have you ever wondered if your life was guided?”. Or phrases like, “Surely you know how negative karma arises. Bad karma arises from interfering with someone else’s life.”

Warning: It may be useful to zoom in on the end of the “crime scene”

The lovable quirks of special commissioner “Tatort” make this crime thriller edition worth reviewing, the review continues. For example, someone like classical music lover and foodie Murot doesn’t jog. “I’m doing endurance racing right now,” he explains instead. But he shines at online Scrabble with otherwise genuinely useless knowledge such as: “There are almost 250 words that start with Q”. Murot “crime scene”: girlfriend of Eva (Marina Mitterhofer) and Eva (Anna Unterberger, right) (Source: ARD) The actors in the episode are all masters in their craft. Above all, critics named South Tyrolean actress Anna Unterberger, who slipped into a wide variety of roles as a con artist and made each one a little highlight – where the roller-skating blackmail scene was certainly in the foreground. But Philipp Hochmair, Thomas Schmauser, Dirk Martens and improv star Jan Georg Schütte are also convincing. The end of “Tatort: ​​Murot and the Law of Karma” is again particularly interesting. This considerably affects Murot’s private life. A little service tip for viewing: if you watch the movie on your laptop and can zoom in, you have a clear advantage.