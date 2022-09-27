They are his guests today



Markus Lanz invites you to a conference three times a week. The moderator welcomes these guests today, Tuesday, September 27, 2022. Markus Lanz speaks to guests from different regions on different topics every Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday late in the evening, whether it’s political news or current social issues. Here you get an overview of the guests of Tuesday, September 27, 2022, as well as the topics that will be discussed. This time there are four guests, with whom Markus Lanz conducts the show that bears his name. the Russian armed forces. Andreas Postel, journalist: Connected from Rome, the head of the foreign studio ZDF reports on the context of the Italian elections, during which the legal alliance around Giorgia Meloni obtained an absolute majority. Reinhold Messner, mountaineer: The Conqueror of the Eight Thousand comments on the great global challenges of our time and explains why he sees renunciation as an inspiration for a successful life. Natalie Amiri, journalist: The Middle East expert analyzes developments in Iran, where protests against the system of discrimination against women are on the rise.ZDF shows ‘Markus Lanz’ on h Today it’ is Tuesday from 10:45 p.m. to midnight. “Markus Lanz” is then also available in the ZDF media library. Markus Lanz has been hosting the talk show that bears his name since 2008. Lately, the 53-year-old has always attracted more than a million people to his show at night in front of the screens. the start of the corona pandemic in 2020. It should remain so in the future, as decided in March 2022. “The silence in the studio made the show more intense”, explained the host. In 2021, the talk show received the German Television Award in the Best News category.