These are the guests and subjects of September 29, 2022



Markus Lanz invites you to a conference three times a week. The moderator welcomes these guests today, Thursday, September 29, 2022. Markus Lanz speaks to guests from different fields on different topics every Tuesday, Wednesday and late Thursday evening. Here you get an overview of the guests of Thursday, September 29, 2022, as well as the topics that will be discussed. This time there are four guests with whom Markus Lanz conducts the program that bears his name. Harald Welzer, Social Psychologist: He talks about the reasons for the loss of trust in the media, possible discrepancies between public and published opinion, and the consequences of a growing culture of excitement. Robin Alexander, Journalist: The Editor Welt’s deputy challenges Welzer and Precht’s thesis that the press adapts. He also comments on the importance of social media for journalism. .Richard David Precht, philosopher: With Harald Welzer, the best-selling author questions the formation of opinion by the mainstream media and notes an unhealthy personalization of political journalism. ZDF broadcasts “Markus Lanz” this Thursday from 11:15 p.m. to :30h The program will then also be available in the ZDF media library. Markus Lanz has been hosting the talk show that bears his name since 2008. Lately, the 53-year-old has always attracted more than a million people to his show at night in front of the screens. the start of the corona pandemic in 2020. It should remain so in the future, as decided in March 2022. “The silence in the studio made the show more intense”, explained the host. In 2021, the talk show received the German Television Award in the Best News category.