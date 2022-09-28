These are the guests and subjects of September 28

Photo of madmin madminSeptember 28, 2022
0


Markus Lanz invites you to a conference three times a week. The moderator welcomes these guests today, Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Markus Lanz speaks to guests from different regions on different topics every Tuesday, Wednesday and late Thursday evening, whether topics current political or social issues. Here you get an overview of the guests of Wednesday, September 28, 2022, as well as the topics that will be discussed. This time there are four guests, with whom Markus Lanz leads through the program that bears his name. Jens Spahn, politician: The CDU politician explains his program as a member of the Economics Committee. He also looks back on his work as Federal Minister of Health from 2018 to 2021.Jessica Rosenthal, politician: Juso’s boss talks about the social consequences of the crisis. She also comments on gas tax differences within the traffic light coalition Roman Pletter, journalist: The economics expert of the “Zeit” analyzes the course of German energy policy. And he comments on the consequences of leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines. Carla Reemtsma, Climate Activist: ‘Fridays for Future’ activist warns against overlooking climate change in times of energy shortages and economic downturn. ZDF shows “Markus Lanz” this Wednesday from 11:15 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. “Markus Lanz” is then also available in the ZDF media library. Markus Lanz has hosted the talk show that bears his name since 2008. Lately, the 53-year-old has always attracted more than a million people with his nightly show in front of the screens. the start of the corona pandemic in 2020. It should remain so in the future, as decided in March 2022. “The silence in the studio made the show more intense”, explained the host. In 2021, the talk show received the German Television Award in the Best News category.

Photo of madmin madminSeptember 28, 2022
0
Photo of madmin

madmin

Related Articles

Photo of Helene Fischer: The looks of the Munich concert

Helene Fischer: The looks of the Munich concert

August 21, 2022
Photo of His quiz show “Ohne Limit” kicks off in winter

His quiz show “Ohne Limit” kicks off in winter

August 22, 2022
Photo of Leni Klum moves – Mama Heidi explains the reasons

Leni Klum moves – Mama Heidi explains the reasons

August 16, 2022
Photo of Jungle camp star Aurelio Savina in court

Jungle camp star Aurelio Savina in court

August 15, 2022
Back to top button