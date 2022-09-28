These are the guests and subjects of September 28



Markus Lanz invites you to a conference three times a week. The moderator welcomes these guests today, Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Markus Lanz speaks to guests from different regions on different topics every Tuesday, Wednesday and late Thursday evening, whether topics current political or social issues. Here you get an overview of the guests of Wednesday, September 28, 2022, as well as the topics that will be discussed. This time there are four guests, with whom Markus Lanz leads through the program that bears his name. Jens Spahn, politician: The CDU politician explains his program as a member of the Economics Committee. He also looks back on his work as Federal Minister of Health from 2018 to 2021.Jessica Rosenthal, politician: Juso’s boss talks about the social consequences of the crisis. She also comments on gas tax differences within the traffic light coalition Roman Pletter, journalist: The economics expert of the “Zeit” analyzes the course of German energy policy. And he comments on the consequences of leaks in the Nord Stream pipelines. Carla Reemtsma, Climate Activist: ‘Fridays for Future’ activist warns against overlooking climate change in times of energy shortages and economic downturn. ZDF shows “Markus Lanz” this Wednesday from 11:15 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. “Markus Lanz” is then also available in the ZDF media library. Markus Lanz has hosted the talk show that bears his name since 2008. Lately, the 53-year-old has always attracted more than a million people with his nightly show in front of the screens. the start of the corona pandemic in 2020. It should remain so in the future, as decided in March 2022. “The silence in the studio made the show more intense”, explained the host. In 2021, the talk show received the German Television Award in the Best News category.