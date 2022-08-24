These are the first IBES candidates



Before the big jungle crawl, there is usually a lot of speculation. These names are already exchanged for “Ibes” 2023. Jungle Camp 2023 will open again early next year. Now the first speculations and rumors are running wild. As the newspaper “Bild” reports, the former bachelor Andrej Mangold would be “absolutely preferred candidate” by RTL. According to the report, this agreement is not fixed, let alone confirmed: Mangold is “at the top of the list of television manufacturers”. Mangold is now an experienced bunny in show business: after appearing as a protagonist on the dome show “Der Bachelor” in 2019 was followed by his engagement in shows such as “The Summer House of the Stars: Battle of the Celebrity Couples” (2020) and in “Battle of the Reality Stars” (2021).

