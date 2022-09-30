Thekla Carola Wied: The actress plans to end her career



55 years after the first film, the legendary actor is thinking about the end of his career. Thekla Carola Wied thinks it’s the right time. With this television role, she was a pioneer for our society: as Angi in “I Marry a Family”, Thekla Carola Wied inspired millions of viewers between 1983 and 1996. She was one of the first German women to embody this family constellation on German television. Other roles in classics such as “The Old Man”, “The Lawyer” or “At Your Own Risk” also solidified his career. But the actor icon now wants to put an end to that.

It was “the pinnacle of my acting career”

In 2021, she is shooting the film “Martha Liebermann – A Stolen Life” (ARD, October 10). In this, Wied plays a woman who does not want to be defeated by the machinations of the Nazis. She was honored for her performance at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival. “It was my 13th and at the same time my best award. The culmination of my acting career, the icing on the cake”, reveals the 78-year-old in an interview with the newspaper “Bild”.