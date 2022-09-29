The successful GDR star thinks about the end of his career



Singer Frank Schöbel has been active in the Schlager world since the 1960s. Today, the “Wie ein Stern” singer is considering quitting show business. Frank Schöbel, born in Leipzig, released his first single in 1964. “Looky-Looky” made the singer famous in the GDR. Musical films followed, television appearances, successful musical productions were also released. The Ost-Star landed its biggest hit in 1971 with “Like a Star”. He was also able to celebrate success with this song in West Germany and the countries of the Soviet Union. But even after reunification, Schöbel was able to inspire audiences in East and West Germany. But now he thinks about the end of his career.

Schöbel withdraws his old statement

As he writes in his autobiography “Thank you, dear friends!” written, withdrawal from show business is soon possible. “I will say goodbye to you very gently and warmly because I don’t want to die on stage. Even if I say so.” “Thank you, dear friends!” is already the 79-year-old’s second autobiography. In this book, the successful star answers 366 questions about her life. Be it his career or his life in the GDR. One question is “Did the Stasi try it on you?” The answer, which the “Berliner Kurier” already has: “The interrogation took place in a tall, narrow room, as you know from bad films.” He was interrogated by a man because two of his band members stayed “over there” after a concert tour in West Germany.