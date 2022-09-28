The star of the series dies at 33



Actor Robert Cormier has died, his family announces. The actor of the Netflix series “Slasher” was only 33 years old. The career of Canadian actor Robert Cormier has been gaining momentum since 2019. In the Canadian horror series “Slasher”, he played a major role in the third season, which was released in 2019. Other engagements followed in the Amazon Prime hit “American Gods,” based on the book by author Neil Gaiman. He also starred in the CBS drama Heartland. Cormier is now deceased at the age of 33.

Family confirms actor’s death

The American specialized newspaper “The Hollywood Reporter” reports the death of the star of the series. Cormier’s sister, Stephanie, confirmed her brother’s death. He died Friday in hospital. The actor’s cause of death has not yet been released. Cormier was born on June 14, 1989 in Toronto. From an early age, he dreamed of acting. Action hero Jean-Claude Van Damme was his great role model. “I told my dad to call me Robbie Van Damme,” Cormier said in an interview.