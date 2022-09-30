The royal family is expecting a baby again

September 30, 2022
Two years ago, Guillaume and Stéphanie from Luxembourg gave birth to their first child. Now the Royals can look forward to growth again. Guillaume von Luxemburg has been married to his Stephanie since 2012. Eight years after the wedding, the royal couple gave birth to their first child, a son Charles. And that obviously wasn’t the end of family planning for either of them. Now the palace is announcing on the official Instagram page that the 38-year-old is pregnant for the second time. “Their Royal Highnesses the Grand Duke and Grand Duchess are very pleased to announce that the Hereditary Grand Duke and the Grand Duchess are expecting their second child,” the statement read. The expected date of birth is next April. The court shared a photo of the beaming parents. In this, the 40-year-old wears a dark suit with a light blue tie, while his wife wears a white two-piece suit. Earrings, a ring and upside-down hair complete her look.

