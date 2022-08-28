The rock band cancels its performance at the “Fernsehgarten”.



ZDF had scheduled Mando Diao in the “Fernsehgarten” program. But shortly before their performance, the band had to cancel their performance on the show. For the first time in 36 years, everything in the “ZDF television garden” revolved around rock music. Under the motto “Rock im Garten”, Andrea Kiewel welcomed her audience and her show acts on the Lerchenberg in Mainz. Stars like Doro Pesch, The Rasmus, Visions of Atlantis, Blind Channel and Nanowar Of Steel performed on the ZDF grounds on Sunday. The Mando Diao group was actually scheduled for this episode.

“For health reasons”

But the Swedish rock band around singer Björn Dixgård canceled their participation in the show at short notice. “I know a lot of people are waiting for Mando Diao at home,” said the host in the middle of the show. “Unfortunately, for health reasons – we know what that means – they cannot play.” Björn Dixgård and Jens Siverstedt from Mando Diao. (Credit: Gonzales Photo/Thomas Rungstrom) Instead, the broadcaster returned Doro Pesch, the so-called “Queen of Metal,” to the stage. Which of the five musicians got it and what exactly the band members are missing, Andrea Kiewel, who was dressed in all black for a change, didn’t say. Mando Diao has yet to comment on the show’s cancellation. There is no statement either on Instagram or on Twitter.