The rift within the Danish royal family is widening

“I was very strongly encouraged to do so”

In 2019, he moved to Paris with his second wife Marie of Denmark and their children. At this time, too, it appeared that there might be a crisis behind the palace walls. Because when Joachim was asked about his transition from farmer in his country of origin to defense attaché in the French capital, his wife explained to “Billed Bladet” in July 2020: “It is not always the case that we can determine everything.” For his part, Joachim openly confessed in another interview: “I was very strongly encouraged to do this. Also by the Queen.” The withdrawal of the title now gives more food to the question of a crisis within of the family. Especially since the differences are all the more clear vis-à-vis the outside world. Joachim reacted after the withdrawal of the title: “It’s never pleasant to see your own children mistreated. You find yourself in a situation that you don’t understand.” His ex-wife and mother of his eldest sons, Alexandra von Frederiksborg, called it a “shock” for the family. Until the summer of 2023, Joachim is expected to live with his family in Paris. However, it remains to be seen whether the family will actually return to Denmark. Because the gap between her and other royals seems even bigger after recent events, so does royal expert Jacob Heinel Jensen. “Right now, they are two entities. It is the opposite of what the royal family should be. They should unite the population”, he says “DR”. With the removal of the title and the reactions to it, it is now clear to everyone that the court does indeed have some issues to deal with.