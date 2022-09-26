The palace unveils the official monogram of King Charles III



After the death of Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles III. took over his mother’s office. This means that the official emblem also changed after the 1970s. It is a symbol that will visually characterize the dawning era of the United Kingdom: Buckingham Palace bears the official monogram of King Charles III. present. It consists of a C for Charles, an R for “Rex” (Latin for “king”), the number III in the letter R, and the crown symbol. This is what the official monogram of King Charles III looks like. out. (Source: BUCKINGHAM PALACE) The Buckingham Palace Post Office plans to put the new monogram on the first letter on Tuesday. Each year, the office handles around 200,000 mail items from the Palace, including many invitations or response letters to greeting cards or letters. The monogram, known as “Cypher” in English, will also appear on government agencies, state documents and mailboxes in the months and years to come. However, it will probably be a long time before the “ER” monogram of Charles’ late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, disappears from the image of British cities. The monogram will only be replaced gradually, for example when mailboxes are exchanged anyway.