The palace explains its disappearance at the opening of parliament



The Swedish royal family showed up side by side on a date. But suddenly, Queen Silvia has disappeared. This was the cause of his disappearance Last Tuesday, the opening of parliament took place in Sweden. The Swedish royal family also attended the occasion. Queen Silvia and King Carl Gustaf attended the celebrations with Princess Victoria, Prince Daniel, Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip. At the first stop, all six were still together, but Queen Silvia suddenly disappeared from the concert of the evening. The palace had not previously announced that the 78-year-old would be absent. Now there is an explanation for this.

“Her Majesty has mild cold symptoms and has therefore decided to stay away from the concert,” read a statement available at “Dana Press.” Out of respect for the other guests, she decided not to attend the party due to her state of health, which probably also explains why Silvia refrained from shaking hands with the President of Parliament Andreas Norlén like her husband Carl Gustaf that day. Instead, she put her hand over her heart in greeting.