The juror earns so much at DSDS



For the final season, he returns to DSDS alongside Dieter Bohlen. We now know how much Pietro Lombardi is supposed to receive for this. Pietro Lombardi seems to be well paid to sit on the DSDS jury again. He returns for the 20th and final season of the RTL cast and, according to “Bild”, receives around 400,000 euros. The newspaper wants to find out from production circles. Only recently did the broadcaster officially announce that Lombardi would also be celebrating his return to the jury alongside Dieter Bohlen. The 30-year-old is almost a DSDS veteran, winning the format in 2011, where he met and loved his current ex-wife Sarah Engels, with whom he has a seven-year-old son. In 2019 and 2020, Lombardi sat next to the pop titan on the catwalk and appraised new singing talent.

Leony is also expected to sit on the jury

After a three-year break, he will return to casting in 2023. Bohlen also took a one-year break, RTL had fired him, wanted to make the format more family-friendly. But the plans went wrong. With Florian Silbereisen as head judge, the odds went down even further. The popular Lombardi and permanent juror Bohlen should settle the matter again at the end of the format, but not alone: ​​because in addition to Pietro Lombardi, who made it public this weekend that he and his girlfriend Laura-Maria Rypa were expecting children. together a ‘photo’ – According to the report, the still relatively unknown singer Leonie Burger, who appears under the stage name Leony, is on the jury. Rapper Shirin David, on the other hand, rejected RTL and the format. Find out more here. It is not known whether there will be a fourth person on the jury.