The first photo of the Queen’s tomb has been published! This is the registration



The British Queen was buried in her parents’ grave alongside her late husband. A new tombstone has been made for this. At 96, Queen Elizabeth II closed her eyes for good on September 8. Eleven days later the monarch, who had sat on the British throne for seven decades, was removed from office with a state funeral. The Queen found her final resting place in a side chapel of St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, where she was buried in a ceremony attended by members of her close family. Elizabeth II deliberately chose her burial site. His parents, George VI, are also in the grave. and “Queen Mum” Elizabeth, along with her sister Princess Margaret are buried. The Queen was buried next to her husband, who died aged 99 last year. Prince Philip was reburied in this context. Following his death on April 9, 2021, the Duke of Edinburgh was buried in the Royal Vault, which, like the Memorial Chapel, belongs to St George’s Chapel. Now the couple, married for nearly 74 years, are reunited in death.

New tombstone with four names

During this, the royal crypt was given a new tombstone, of which the “Daily Mail” published a first photo. The plain black marble stone of the floor replaces the previous one, on which only the names of the parents and the years of their birth and death were noted. Now the names of Elizabeth II and Prince Philip are written in gold letters below.