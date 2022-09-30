The enthusiastic ‘Sing my song’ star in a leather outfit

The singer Elif already knew how to shine with “Sing meine Song”. She now flaunts her Instagram followers in a tight leather outfit. The fact that Elif from Berlin started her career in 2009 in the “Popstars” format is now generally forgotten. With her emotional music as a solo artist, she is already more successful than many supposed cast stars. His latest album “Nacht” entered the German Top 10. In a duet with Katja Krasavice, she even reached number 1 with the song “Highway”. Her big breakthrough came with the Vox show “Sing mein Song”. . We already noticed that the young woman of 29 years likes to throw herself into catchy outfits. Also on Instagram, she enjoys showing more than 250,000 followers eye-catching looks ranging from street style to leather gear. A new photo tends to fall into the latter category. And his followers are amazed.

Fans are enthusiastic: “Wow, so beautiful!”

The musician stands in front of a light gray wall, leaning slightly forward. Her outfit contrasts sharply with the cold wall: she wears tight leather leggings and a black biker jacket. Of course also in leather look. Her eye makeup is striking black. The only pop of color is her midnight blue nails.

