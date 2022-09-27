The Duchess wears a flashy outfit



They wanted to visit Wales “as soon as possible” and deepen their relationship of trust with the Welsh people, the couple announced after Charles bestowed their new titles on them. It is their first visit to Wales since receiving their new titles.

Kate received flowers

While William wore a dark blue suit, Kate caught everyone’s attention. The noble wore a bright red cloak. Below, she wore a black top and flared pants. She had combined this with black pumps. A little boy gave the princess a bouquet of flowers. (Credit: WPA Pool/Getty Images) The couple visit RNLI Holyhead lifeboat station in the Welsh town of Anglesey. There they met the crew and volunteers. Many people came to greet the two forties during this meeting. Kate and William shook hands and chatted with workers and onlookers. A little boy gave the princess a bouquet of flowers. And William? He thought that was cute and smiled at the two in the background. But also the son of King Charles III. Charles, who is currently still in Scotland, only spoke to new finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng on Thursday before presenting his controversial budget plans on Friday.