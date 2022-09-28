The Crown Princess rescinds her official appointment



Mette-Marit of Norway had to leave an unforeseen event after a few minutes – according to the palace for health reasons. The latest post shared by the Norwegian royal family on the official Instagram account shows Princess Mette-Marit during her last royal appointment Friday. On the occasion of the tenth anniversary celebrations, she visited the Stella women’s center in Oslo as a patron of the Red Cross. On the three shots, which you can view by clicking on the arrow to the right of the image, we see the 49-year-old woman presenting a birthday cake, at reception and speaking to volunteers and participants using the services of the Center. Mette-Marit smiles in all the photos. At the time, his health was anything but good.

“Unpredictable side effects of his medications”

According to Norwegian news agency NTB, Crown Prince Haakon’s wife left the event after just 15 minutes. “Unfortunately, the Crown Princess had to cancel the visit earlier than planned,” the palace confirmed later in the post. The reason was “the unpredictable side effects of the medications she is taking for her pulmonary fibrosis,” the official statement on Instagram reads.