The composer of the worldwide hit version “El Condor Pasa” is dead

The composer of the famous version of “El Condor Pasa” is dead. In 1963, Jorge Milchberg provided the model for a Simon and Garfunkel hit. Paris, as his family and the Argentine embassy in France announced on Friday. Milchberg recorded his version of “El Condor Pasa” in 1963. Folk rock duo Simon and Garfunkel later made it a pop music classic with English lyrics. Milchberg was born in Buenos Aires in 1928 to Polish emigrants and lives in France since 1955. The classically trained pianist was also one of the best known players of the charango, a plucked string instrument typical of the Andes region. In the 1950s, he formed the Andean music group Los Incas, also known as Urubamba. For them, Milchberg later arranges his version of “El Condor Pasa”, based on a 1940 Peruvian musical theater play of the same name by composer Daniel Alomia Robles 1913 The version made famous by Simon and Garfunkel was subsequently set to music several times and contributed significantly to the international popularity of Latin American music.

