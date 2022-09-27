The competition will take place in one of these two cities



Although Ukraine won the ESC this year, due to the war in the country, the next competition will be held in Great Britain. But in which city? Whoever wins the Eurovision Song Contest can host the music contest the following year. In 2022, Ukraine was crowned the winner. However, as war rages in the country, it quickly became clear that the event would be held in Britain. The UK took second place this year. Seven UK cities have been shortlisted. Today, two of them are still in the running to host ESC 2023.

These cities are in the final

Glasgow and Liverpool have moved ahead of Birmingham, Leeds, Manchester, Newcastle and Sheffield. These seven cities were previously shortlisted. According to the BBC, the two locations that have riverside arenas had “the strongest overall bid”. Decision criteria included city capabilities, resource availability and general experience in the hosting major events. A final decision will be made “in the next few weeks”, said the broadcaster, which said a total of 20 towns had expressed interest in hosting the ESC in Britain. The country has already hosted the competition eight times – most recently 25 years ago. It has taken place four times in London, as well as in Edinburgh, Brighton, Harrogate and Birmingham. This year, British musician Sam Ryder took second place. The Ukrainian group Kalush Orchestra, meanwhile, triumphed at the ESC in Turin. The BBC announced that the 2023 competition will be “a true reflection of Ukrainian culture while showcasing the diversity of British music and creativity”.