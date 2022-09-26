That’s why there’s no “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?”



Monday evening prime time is fixed on RTL for “Who wants to be a millionaire?” intended. But today fans have to do without the quiz show: Just a few weeks ago Günther Jauch announced his quiz show “Who wants to be a millionaire?” back from summer vacation. Since then, the cult RTL program has been broadcast in the usual prime time slot on Monday evenings at 8:15 p.m. But not on September 26, 2022. The station changed the schedule to prime time. The reason: football. A classic long awaited by many fans. The German national team meets England at Wembley Stadium. This is the DFB-Elf’s sixth and final group game in the UEFA Nations League. Instead of “Who wants to be a millionaire?” RTL viewers will see the preliminary report from 8:15 p.m. Half an hour later, the duel will be broadcast live from London. There, coach Hansi Flick wants to forget the bankruptcy of Leipzig. The national team lost to Hungary a few days ago with a disappointing 1-0 draw against the visitors. It was the first defeat under the new national coach. With Günther Jauch it won’t be exciting until next week. Then, ten new candidates can face the selection questions and fight for the coveted spot as president of the council. The quiz show has been on RTL for over 23 years and the host has been running the show ever since.