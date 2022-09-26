That’s why the crook looked so familiar to you



Inspector Murot is robbed by a young woman at the hotel bar. Was the lady’s face familiar to you? She’s no stranger, especially at crime scenes. Sunday night, “Tatort: ​​Murot and the Law of Karma” revolved around versatile con artist Eva, who keeps appearing in new roles to enrich from its victims. The actress behind this role should have sounded familiar to crime fans. Because Eva was played by Anna Unterberger – and she could only be seen the day before in another detective thriller, because on Saturday evening the 37-year-old shone again as commissioner Anni Sulmtaler in the popular detective series “Steirer” on the screens. . “Steirerstern” attracted more than five million people to their television sets. According to the “IMDb” movie database, three more episodes are in the works: “Steirergeld”, “Steirerkunst” and “Steirerglück”. Anna Unterberger stars in “Steirerstern” alongside Hary Prinz. (Source: ARD Degeto/Allegro Film/Stefan Haring) Anna Unterberger has also acted regularly in other thrillers. The South Tyrol native was also seen in ‘Die Toten von Salzburg’, taking over the role of doctor Dr. Doll Angèle.