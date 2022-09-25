That’s why chef Armin Roßmeier isn’t around very often anymore



His appearances in the “Fernsehgarten” are becoming increasingly rare. A ZDF decision? Or did Armin Roßmeier decide for himself? As soon as the “ZDF TV Garden” flickers on the screens, the show is criticized on Twitter. Andrea Kiewel in particular always receives negative comments from viewers, but also from her guests. But not Armin Roßmeier, the TV boss has been an integral part of the ZDF show for years. Since the first season in the mid-1980s, the 73-year-old has been cooking unusual dishes and presenting new recipes at the Lerchenberg in Mainz. But Armin Roßmeier cannot always be seen in the “Fernsehgarten”. Armin Roßmeier first appeared in the “Fernsehgarten” in the 1980s. (Source: imago images / Hoffmann)

“A long-time and much-loved chef”

In the meantime, however, her appearances on the music show are dwindling. In 19 editions in total, the chef was seen six times in 2022 in the “Fernsehgarten”. “Fernsehgarten on Tour” will start next Sunday, and Armin Roßmeier will also be a guest there. So seven appearances in total, last year it was “only” nine. But why doesn’t the pastry chef appear as often as before?