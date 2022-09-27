That’s what makes Mary from “Our Little Farm” today

What happened after “Our Little Farm”?

The California-born “actress, author, mother, avid movie buff, tennis fan, and fitness enthusiast” — as Melissa describes herself via Twitter — appeared in many more TV series and movies after “Little Farm” ended. In 1979, Anderson received the “Emmy Award” for her role in the family drama “Which Mother is Mine?”. The impressive portrayal of a 15-year-old girl trying to keep track of the family’s adoptive chaos has opened new doors in the industry for the once-enthusiastic dance student. However, she is denied her big breakthrough. After the end of “Our Little Farm”, Melissa Sue Anderson plays in several productions, like here in 1990 in “Dead Men Don’t Die”. (Source: IMAGO / United Archives) Melissa Sue Anderson tries her hand at different genre roles (“Love Boat”, “From Into Eternity”, “Hotel”, “10.5 – Apocalypse”). But she couldn’t really build on the success she had at the start of her acting career. The actress made her last “major” appearance in 2018 in a small supporting role in the American comedy “The Con Is On” alongside Uma Thurman, Tim Roth and Alice Eve.

family first

Besides acting, family has always been at the top of Melissa Sue Anderson’s list of priorities. Since 2007, she and her husband, freelance author, illustrator and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael Sloan, have lived in isolation in Montreal and now also have Canadian citizenship. Melissa Sue Anderson and her husband Michael Sloan: The couple have been married since 1990. (Source: Twitter / Melissa Sue Anderson) Anderson’s Twitter profile features photos of her two children, Piper Sloan (the daughter has since married and goes by the last name Harmon) and Griffin Sloan. The adult offspring herself also tweets a few photos and news from time to time, where her daughter Piper is clearly ahead of her sibling here. We can see her at major sporting events, in the circle of friends or in the arms of her fiancé… It remains to be seen whether Melissa Sue Anderson will one day find her way to the big screen. What remains for now are the memories of Mary Ingalls, which will forever remain in the hearts of many Little Farm fans. Today, Melissa Sue Anderson celebrates her 60th birthday.