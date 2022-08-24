Tennis star shares photo with Duchess Meghan



Just in time for the first edition of Duchess Meghan’s podcast, tennis player Serena Williams shares a photo together – and someone else can be seen in it. Tennis star Serena Williams shows over 15 million Instagram followers a photo with Duchess Meghan. The American athlete can currently be heard as the first guest on the ex-Royal’s ‘Archetypes’ podcast and has found some kind words for her friend. “I loved talking to my dear friend Meghan about so many important topics,” the 40-year-old. writes of the black-and-white image and references the just-released podcast: “It’s worth listening to, especially if you’re ambitious.” The subject of the conversation is, among other things, that ambitious women are often perceived very differently by society than ambitious men.