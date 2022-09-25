surprise in "ZDF TV garden": Andrea Kiewel holds back her tears



A spectator was surprised in the “TV garden”. This made Kiwi very emotional. On social networks, on the other hand, a man in the background made people laugh. After 19 editions, this year’s “TV Garden” season ended on Sunday. For the last time this year, Andrea Kiewel welcomed her audience and artists such as Mickie Krause, Semino Rossi and Nicole at the Lerchenberg in Mainz. The latter not only performed two of her songs, she also surprised a couple in the audience – and this brought tears to the eyes of the presenter. The singer tells the hostess that she married her husband Winfried August 17, 1984. A very special day of the year for the interpreter of “A little peace”, but also for two fans in the public. “There are a couple of them here among our viewers…” starts to explain Andrea Kiewel before she suddenly takes over the essential moderation. abort. “Now I have to cry before…I’ve never missed a surprise.” She also explains that there’s a couple in the audience “who got married that day.” Surprise in the “TV Garden” Frank has been a fan of Nicole for 40 years, while her husband Andreas prefers to listen to heavy metal. Nevertheless, the two deliberately said yes to each other last year on August 17. Because Andreas supports her husband in his passion for hits – and now Frank wants to thank him for this in the “Fernsehgarten”. “You’re probably wondering now: what’s going to happen here? But I can reassure you. I don’t sing anything and I have a marriage proposal that you have nothing to fear either” , Frank begins his speech. “I just want to say a very big thank you because you really always go with me in all the pop stuff, even if it’s not your world.” “. But not for the man in the background. For while Andreas listens to what his husband is saying, the viewer behind them seems to realize that he is on TV. Again and again he holds his hand in front of his face. The scene did not escape Twitter users. They laugh at the viewer, who would no doubt have preferred to remain anonymous. “We all feel it,” commented one user, for example. The season “ZDF TV This year’s Garden” on Lerchenberg in Mainz ended on Sunday. The start of “Fernsehgarten on Tour” will start next week. The first number will be shot in Erfurt. Then cult leader Armin Roßmeier can be seen again. Read here why the 73-year-old no longer shows up as often in the “TV Garden” as before.From the end of October, the musical show will finally be on winter break.