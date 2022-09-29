“Star Trek 4”: theatrical release has been canceled



“Star Trek” is one of the most successful film series in history. But now, Paramount Film Studio has pulled the start of the new tape. Paramount Film Studio has canceled the start date for “Star Trek 4”. The next, as yet untitled, film about the crew of the spaceship Enterprise was originally slated to hit US theaters on December 22, 2023. But after director Matt Shakman left the project a month ago to join Marvel, the release Theatrically slated has now been completely dropped from Paramount Pictures’ release schedule, as “Variety” reports. The American magazine describes the new development in the “Star Trek” cinematic universe as “inevitable”.

Star Trek 4″: the theatrical release date could no longer be respected

“Star Trek” producer JJ Abrams announced in February this year that filming on the fourth film would begin by the end of the year. The original cast from the reboot films released between 2009 and 2016, starring Chris Pine, Zoe Saldana and Zachary Quinto, are set to return. After director Shakman’s departure in August, the planned schedule was obviously no longer feasible. This explains the removal from the release schedule that has now taken place. As “Deadline” reports, the search for a new director for the project is currently underway. The three films previously released from the so-called Kelvin Timeline “Star Trek” (2009), “Star Trek Into Darkness” (2013) and “Star Trek Beyond” (2016) grossed approximately US$1.18 billion at the box -global office, with the third installment “Beyond” doing the worst, grossing $335 million.