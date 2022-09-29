Sofia from Sweden opts for an expertly tailored dress



On Tuesday, the Swedish royal family was all about the opening of parliament. Princess Sofia in particular caught the eye with her dress. The opening of Parliament began on Tuesday. King Carl XVI Gustaf, his wife Silvia and four other members of the Swedish royal family gathered for the service in Stockholm at Storkyrkan Cathedral. Then we went to the Reichstag building. In the evening, the royal family again gathered in the concert hall. However, without Queen Silvia. She stayed away from the event. The reason for their absence is not known. Instead, Carl XVI came. Gustaf with his daughter, Crown Princess Victoria, and her husband Daniel, as well as with his son, Prince Carl Philip, and his wife Sofia – and she was the eye-catcher of the evening. , long-sleeved dress for her evening performances with a sophisticated fit. The princess’ dress was high-necked and fell to her calf. However, in addition to the wide waistband, the neckline was also striking. Because her neckline was adorned with a cutout.