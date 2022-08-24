Silvia Wollny becomes a grandmother again – secret about the mother



The Wollny family grows and grows. After the birth of the youngest member in February, there is now a surprise: Head Silvia will be a grandmother again. The Wollnys are probably the most well-known extended family in Germany. Mama Silvia Wollny has a total of 15 children. With part of it, she regularly appears on her own reality show. In the meantime, however, not only the 57-year-old and her offspring are on camera, but also a handful of grandchildren. And soon there will be even more commotion in the Wollny household, as the next baby is on the way. Silvia and some of her daughters reveal this secret with a photo on their Instagram accounts.

“When Love Becomes Life”

The black and white photo shows a positive pregnancy test, a pair of baby shoes and an ultrasound image. On the latter, you can see the outline of an advanced fetus. “When love turns into life, happiness has a name. We can’t wait to see you. I will be a grandmother again,” says the multiple grandmother.