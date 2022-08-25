Shirin David cancels DSDS



She was already part of the DSDS jury in 2017. Now RTL also wanted Shirin David for the anniversary season. But the rapper rebuffed the broadcaster: who will sit next to Dieter Bohlen on the DSDS jury next year? This question has occupied the entertainment industry for days. Pietro Lombardi has already been appointed as a juror. But at least one other place is still considered vacant. Dieter Bohlen reportedly named Shirin David as his favorite candidate. This is reported by the newspaper “Bild”.

Shirin David gives a basket to RTL

The 27-year-old has been on the jury before. It was in 2017 alongside Dieter Bohlen, Michelle and HP Baxxter. At that time, Alphonso Williams won the race. Six years later, for the anniversary season, RTL wants to bring the musician back. In 2017, Shirin David rubs shoulders with HP Baxxter, Michelle and Dieter Bohlen. (Source: RTL / Stefan Gregorowius) The Cologne broadcaster even wanted to pay a record fee for Shirin David, as “Bild” still reports. But the rapper rejected the offer, as her manager has now confirmed to the newspaper. The former YouTuber’s reasons for not wanting to take the job are not listed.