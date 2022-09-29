She shows up in a latex outfit



Designer Olivier Rousteing – not in latex but in a brown shirt, beige pants and dark platform shoes – greeted her on the catwalk and escorted her forward. The two beamed at the audience while hugging and soaking up the atmosphere. “Just had the best time on stage, felt great,” Cher tweeted shortly after the show. This summer, news broke that the music legend was working on her own clothing line with the house of Versace stitching. This of course bears the name of “Chersace”. Her last album dates back some time: in 2018 she released the LP “Dancing Queen”.