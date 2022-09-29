She shows up in a latex outfit

Photo of madmin madminSeptember 29, 2022
0


Designer Olivier Rousteing – not in latex but in a brown shirt, beige pants and dark platform shoes – greeted her on the catwalk and escorted her forward. The two beamed at the audience while hugging and soaking up the atmosphere. “Just had the best time on stage, felt great,” Cher tweeted shortly after the show. This summer, news broke that the music legend was working on her own clothing line with the house of Versace stitching. This of course bears the name of “Chersace”. Her last album dates back some time: in 2018 she released the LP “Dancing Queen”.

Photo of madmin madminSeptember 29, 2022
0
Photo of madmin

madmin

Related Articles

Photo of Helene Fischer: The looks of the Munich concert

Helene Fischer: The looks of the Munich concert

August 21, 2022
Photo of Secretly released nude photos of stepdaughter

Secretly released nude photos of stepdaughter

August 23, 2022
Photo of “Both can cook well, you can tell by looking at us”

“Both can cook well, you can tell by looking at us”

August 24, 2022
Photo of Angelina Jolie almost cries because of her daughter Zahara

Angelina Jolie almost cries because of her daughter Zahara

August 13, 2022
Back to top button