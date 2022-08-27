Shaquille O’Neal: Does he believe in the flat Earth theory?



In 2017, Shaquille O’Neal doubted the Earth was round. The athlete does not seem to have completely abandoned this opinion to date: “It’s true. The earth is flat”, Shaquille O’Neal had convinced himself five years ago. Shortly after, however, he dismissed her statements as a joke, pointing out that he had only allowed himself a joke. Because during his appearance in “The Kyle & Jackie O Show”, the former basketball professional is again questioned on the subject. His answer: “It’s a theory. It’s just a theory. They teach us a lot of things.” “I flew 20 hours today and I didn’t go that direction once,” he says, drawing a diagonal line with his arm. “I flew straight.”

“Not once did the lake turn”

The American is also worried about the rotation of the Earth. “They say the world turns. I’ve lived by a lake for 30 years, and the lake hasn’t once turned left or right.” Nevertheless, he repeatedly stresses that these are just theories, using the word “Conspiracy Theory”. “It’s not about understanding them.” In his eyes, it is not a question of “good” or “evil”.