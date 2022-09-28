Shakira is accused of tax evasion – threat of imprisonment



Things are getting serious for pop star Shakira. The singer should now be done the process. She faces several years in prison for tax evasion. A Spanish judge on Tuesday approved a lawsuit against Shakira, thus decreeing the opening of the procedure. As a result, the Colombian pop star will soon face multi-million tax evasion charges, as reported by The Independent. The exact date of the hearing has not yet been set, it is said. The Spanish prosecutor’s office has been making serious allegations against the 45-year-old man for four years. Between 2012 and 2014, the world star did not cede around 14.5 million euros in income and wealth tax. A conviction could have serious consequences, eight years and two months in prison is the request of the prosecutor. Moreover, there should be a fine of 23.7 million euros.

Was the trial only a matter of time?

After the latest developments in the case, it was obvious that there would be a trial. According to media reports, Shakira herself had spoken out in July this year against an out-of-court settlement offered to her by Spanish prosecutors. She was “innocent” and had decided to “put the case in the hands of justice”. law,” quoted Spanish media outlets like “Marca” from a statement from the pop star’s team. Shakira’s team said the singer had deposited the amount she should have plus three million additional euros with the Spanish tax authorities and that, therefore, she has no unpaid tax debt. Spaniards claim that the singer resided in Barcelona for more than half of that period and would therefore have been a tax resident there.