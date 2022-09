In March, Sebastian and Angelina Pannek announced on Instagram that they were expecting their second child. Six months later, their daughter was born.

“Our Princess is Born”

Now, six months later, the baby is born. “Our princess is born,” the bachelor and his wife wrote for a couple photo on Sunday. “Words alone cannot describe how infinitely happy and grateful we are every day to be able to hug you.” The love for his daughter is “magical”.