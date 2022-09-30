Sarah Jessica Parker mourns the loss of her father



Sarah Jessica Parker is grieving in her family. Her stepfather died of “an unexpected and rapid illness”. Serious blow of fate for Sarah Jessica Parker: the actress has lost her stepfather Paul Griffin Forste. The family confirmed this to People magazine. As a result, Forste, who married Parker’s mother Barbra in 1969, died last Wednesday “from an unexpected and rapid illness at the age of 76.” In his final hours, he was “in love and gratitude to his beloved wife Barbra” and his summer surrounded by children, “including Sarah Jessica Parker,” the statement said. After her parents divorced in 1969, Sarah Jessica Parker stayed with her mother, who soon married the actress’ stepfather. From the marriage with Paul Griffin Forste, four more children emerged.

Leave Gala early

Just days ago, the 57-year-old was still standing with her binoculars on the red carpet in New York for the premiere of her new movie ‘Hocus Pocus 2’. She was due to be honored at the New York Ballet’s annual fashion gala on Wednesday night. However, Page Six reported that the actress left the event early due to a “devastating family emergency.”