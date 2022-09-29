Royal family censors Queen’s funeral: ‘We are angry’



The Royals deleted some scenes from the funeral. Against the backdrop of a deal with British media – causing discontent Millions of people watched Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral, some directly in London, others in front of their home screens. The British press were allowed to accompany the royal family with the cameras that day, were present at the procession and the funeral service at Westminster Abbey and Windsor Castle. However, some scenes from the recordings must now be deleted for the public. The fund is an agreement between the royal family and broadcasters BBC, ITV News and Sky News. Accordingly, the court has the right to have excerpts removed.

The palace controls the recordings

As the “Guardian” reports, crown employees have already sent scenes to be deleted via the WhatsApp news service during the event. In the end, there should now be five short clips in which family members would be seen. There is also expected to be a moment when a man rushes to the Queen’s coffin in Westminster Hall The news channels also had until Monday this week to put together a 60-minute clip with scenes they would like utilize. However, these would have to be approved by the palace. All other snippets beyond this will also need to be agreed in the future. This emerges from another media report.