Reinhold Messner’s wife: ‘That clichéd thought was hurtful’



More than 35 years separate Reinhold Messner from his wife. The prejudices because of the large age difference bothered Diane Messner who had just divorced her longtime wife Sabine, she was unhappy in their marriage. When Reinhold Messner and Diane Schumacher met at one of his museums in 2019, it quickly became clear to both of them that it was love. About a year and a half after they first met, they walked down the aisle. At the time, the mountaineer was in her late 70s and his wife in her early 40s. The age difference of over 35 years never mattered to the couple themselves. But for others it is. “At the beginning, I was not used to being criticized for my relationship status,” reports Diane Messner in an interview with the press agency spot in news. An experience she didn’t understand. “Now men love men, women love women, but when a young woman has an older partner, it’s still foreign to a lot of people. That shot was hurtful,” she admits.

“Death is always present”

The fact that the new wife of the famous extreme athlete is so much younger has led to prejudice. Money was also a problem. A blow for the Luxembourger, “mainly because Reinhold distributed his inheritance before our marriage and his property is in other hands”. She no longer cares about other people’s opinions. “People who know us quickly realize that there is nothing behind this cliché”, underlines Diane Messner.