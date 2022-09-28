Rare appearance with his twin daughters



‘Sex and the City’ star Sarah Jessica Parker posed on the red carpet. Actually nothing out of the ordinary. But this time she had her daughters with her. When actress Sarah Jessica Parker appears in public, she can be sure of a flurry of camera flashes. The star of the series “Sex and the City” therefore likes to see the red carpets. So did Tuesday night when the 57-year-old appeared at the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere in New York. But instead of just living up to her reputation as a fashion icon, the movie star stunned in other ways: Parker brought two of her daughters to the event.

Rare family appearance

Sarah Jessica Parker with her daughters Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick (left) and Tabitha Hodge Broderick (right). (Credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images) Parker wore a long, Asian-inspired jacket with a floral print and a shimmering button placket. She paired it with pink pants and pink pumps. But the real eye-catcher were her two teenage twins. Because Parker and her husband Matthew Broderick prefer to keep their children out of the public eye, but now the proud mom was beaming as she walked the red carpet with her two 13-year-old daughters. Marion chose a sequined purple dress for her performance and paired it with magenta colored high heels. Her twin sister opted for a black dress and cardigan. She also put on high heels. His, however, were dark purple. In addition to twins, born June 22, 2013, Parker and Broderick have an eldest son. Their first child, James, was born on October 28, 2002.